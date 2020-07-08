Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 7-8-20 By Aaron Henkin • 15 minutes ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail Dr Durryle Brooks speaks on health disparities and Black Americans' historical mistrust toward the US medical establishment Credit durryle.com Overcrowding in Baltimore County schools, a peek at Governor Hogan’s memoir, and a conversation about COVID-19 and Black Americans’ historical distrust of the medical establishment. Tags: The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadBaltimore County SchoolsGovernor Larry HoganHealth DisparitiesDurryle BrooksShareTweetEmail