The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-8-20

By 15 minutes ago

Dr Durryle Brooks speaks on health disparities and Black Americans' historical mistrust toward the US medical establishment
Credit durryle.com

Overcrowding in Baltimore County schools, a peek at Governor Hogan’s memoir, and a conversation about COVID-19 and Black Americans’ historical distrust of the medical establishment.

