The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 5-18-20

May 18, 2020

A bus makes its way southbound on York Road in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. earlier this month. Bus operators and riders dependent on public transit say they've felt increased stress during the coronavirus pandemic, while the Maryland Transit Authority deals with a reduced workforce.
Credit AP/JULIO CORTEZ

Maryland doctors speak out against crowded immigration detention centers. City voters have to wait a bit longer to get their ballots. A new study highlights the risk of eviction for some black Baltimore residents. And Maryland’s transit system tries to accommodate essential workers safely.

