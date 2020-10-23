Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 10-23-20 By Aaron Henkin • 45 minutes ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail Baltimore mayoral candidates square off in a debate. Voting rights advocates say former felons might be denied their right to vote in this election. And four Baltimore County schools prepare to reopen their doors. Tags: The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadBaltimore Mayoral Raceex-felons' voting rightsBaltimore County Schools reopenShareTweetEmail