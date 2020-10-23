 The Daily Dose 10-23-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose 10-23-20

Baltimore mayoral candidates square off in a debate. Voting rights advocates say former felons might be denied their right to vote in this election. And four Baltimore County schools prepare to reopen their doors.

