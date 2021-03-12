Baltimore County Schools reopen

-
The Baltimore County Schools now have a plan on how students from preschool to second grade will be brought back to the classroom.But with COVID-19 rates…
-
Baltimore mayoral candidates square off in a debate. Voting rights advocates say former felons might be denied their right to vote in this election. And…
-
The city’s health commissioner says daily COVID cases are on the rise as flu season is upon us. Some parents of special needs students crash a meeting of…
-
The governor's former chief of staff is called to testify on a self-dealing scandal. Police reform hearings continue in the MD Senate. Baltimore students…
-
The Baltimore County teachers’ union pushes back against a call to return to classrooms in October. Meanwhile, virtual instruction poses a unique…
-
There’s an outbreak of COVID-19 at University of Maryland College Park. 30,000 Marylanders are still waiting for their unemployment claims to be…
-
Baltimore’s Mayor says it’s crucial for every resident to be counted before an early end to the 2020 census. And Baltimore County hammers out the details…
-
Baltimore County gets ready to sign off on a virtual school reopening. Maryland lawyers volunteer to help low-income families with legals problems caused…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan used a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday to respond to a barrage of criticism from local leaders about rising COVID-19 case numbers…
-
Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams said Tuesday night that he is leaning towards not reopening school buildings in September. Instead,…