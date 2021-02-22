Covid-19 Vaccine: The Wait, And The Aftermath

The state health department says more than 725-thousand people in Maryland have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That's a little more than 12 percent of the state's population. Yet as the list of groups eligible to get shots has grown, so have frustration levels among those trying to secure an appointment. What does the wait… and the aftermath… feel like?

"I was fearful in getting something that was rushed. And we didn't know the long-term effects."

Gregory Terry, a nurse at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, was hesitant about the vaccine at first, but when it became available, he didn’t hedge. Now, he uses his status as a platform.

"But I also recognize the need as an African American male in health care to speak about the fact that, hey, I had a headache for a few weeks and then since then, I've been fine. So, you know, I think it's important that the African American community hears it from other African Americans in health care specifically, that hey, it's okay."

Zackary Berger says he felt some guilt about getting the vaccine early. He’s a doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital and staff physician at the Esperanza Center health clinic caring for undocumented Spanish speaking patients. But he says most of all, it literally and figuratively gave him a shot in the arm to speak out.

"I do feel a sense of determination to help with vaccine distribution, in an advocacy role and a desire to see things distributed more equitably. I'm saying: I'm getting vaccinated, let's make this so that other groups can have this experience, and we're gonna have to change things to make that possible."

"I haven't changed any of my habits. I still wear my mask, I limit my exposure to strangers."

Renee Wilson joined the Pfizer BioNtech trial in September. Last month she learned she had received the active vaccine, not a placebo.

"Now that I have certainty that I’ve received the vaccine, I feel like I can do something like maybe take a vacation with a friend. But that wouldn't have even come into my head."

But Jackie Oldham, 67, of Baltimore City, says she isn’t planning a vacation anytime soon. She trusts her doctor to secure an appointment but knows she’s competing with others who are eligible -- and some who are not.

"It is infuriating. I liken it to the Hunger Games where you're forced to go out and fight for this really necessary, incredibly vital vaccine. And you’re just being pitted against each other. And, in a large degree based on your income, because if you've got money, you've got connections, and it seems like you're able to, you know, jump the line and get in there."

Savvy with online appointments and waiting lists, Sara Torvik in Montgomery County says she just feels frustrated. "It's easy to get very impatient waiting. And, of course, as I hear about other people being vaccinated who live elsewhere, relatives, friends and so forth. It’s that feeling of Okay, why not me? What's happening here?"

Torvik acknowledged the supply and demand problems and general chaos surrounding the appointment process. But there are other reasons that may prolong her wait.

"There's the whole question of equity, as far as race and income and so forth. Now, you know, hopefully, that won't impact negatively on other demographics, like age and so forth. But again, it's like, Oh, wonderful, I’ll slip through the cracks."

Gov. Larry Hogan has tried to alleviate some of the frustration by opening two mass vaccination sites and is planning a third next week, but the supply of vaccine still needs to catch up with demand. Until then, we wait.