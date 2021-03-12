-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Governor Hogan gives an update on the state’s efforts to track COVID variants and warns of scammers taking advantage of those desperate to get a shot.…
The state health department says more than 725,000 people in Maryland had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Monday morning. That's a…
Maryland senators, already frustrated over what they call the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state,criticized the state health…
The first of six planned state-run mass vaccination sites are opening Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Six Flags America in…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday afternoon that at least six new sites will be opening for mass COVID-19 vaccinations. The state health department and…