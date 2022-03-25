© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Judge tosses out Maryland's new congressional map

Published March 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A Maryland judge has sent lawmakers back to the drawing board over a contested congressional map as partisan debate over how elections maps are drawn on the state and local levels remains fraught. With weeks left to go in this General Assembly session, Governor Hogan announces more state funding for crime fighting initiatives and chides lawmakers to take action. And there’s a plan afoot to infuse new economic life into a historically Black community in Baltimore County using its “opportunity zone status.”

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadMaryland General Assemblyredistricting
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County.
See stories by John Lee