Judge tosses out Maryland's new congressional map
A Maryland judge has sent lawmakers back to the drawing board over a contested congressional map as partisan debate over how elections maps are drawn on the state and local levels remains fraught. With weeks left to go in this General Assembly session, Governor Hogan announces more state funding for crime fighting initiatives and chides lawmakers to take action. And there’s a plan afoot to infuse new economic life into a historically Black community in Baltimore County using its “opportunity zone status.”