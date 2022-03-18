© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Help and hope for overcoming opioid addiction at a Baltimore library

Published March 18, 2022
Maryland residents will get a short holiday to help ease the pain from high gas prices. A new study shows harassment against local health officials was widespread during the early months of the pandemic. A bill that would ban ghost guns passes the Senate. Baltimore County’s State’s Attorney has a Republican challenger. And Baltimore’s Penn North Library becomes a haven for those struggling with substance abuse.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
