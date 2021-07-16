© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-16-21

Published July 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
Baltimore County is funneling resources into its distressed Essex neighborhood, which is suffering from crime, unemployment, and elevated COVID rates. The verdict in the Capital Gazette shooter’s trial brings some closure to victims’ families. Legalizing recreational marijuana could be decided by Maryland voters in 2022. And remember those pandemic-inspired porch concerts? Turns out they were a major hit, and local musicians say the new tradition is here to stay.

