Capital Gazette shooting

Labor Day was created to pay tribute to the American labor movement. So, the reporters and photographer who labor at the Annapolis Capital and Carroll…
On the one-year anniversary of the shootings in the Annapolis Capital newsroom, the city of Annapolis dedicated a memorial garden to the five victims in a…
The worst attack on journalists in U.S. history was one year ago today -- when a man entered the offices of the Capital Gazette and killed five people…
Two days before the first anniversary of the murders in the Annapolis Capital newsroom, federal lawmakers have introduced legislation to authorize a…
Maryland’s red flag law goes into effect on Monday. The law creates a process through which a court can revoke someone’s right to own a gun if the person…
Jarrod Ramos, the man accused in the Capital Gazette shootings, appeared in court Monday for the first time since his arrest in June.He sat slumped over…
Jarrod Ramos, the man charged in the mass shooting at the Annapolis Capital newspaper, was expected to make his first appearance in court Monday. But his…
President Trump ordered the United States flag flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of the victims of the massacre at the Capital Gazette newspapers in…
My hometown is grieving; grieving the loss of four talented journalists and a young sales person who worked for a paper that styles itself "your hometown…
Several years before Jarrod Ramos allegedly murdered five people in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in Annapolis, he pled guilty to harassing a woman he…