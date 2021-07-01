© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-1-21

Published July 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
Final pandemic restrictions are lifted in Baltimore and statewide. Baltimore’s mayor appoints Shamiah Kerney to head up the allocation of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds. Maryland’s Attorney General urges lawyers to pitch in and help vulnerable residents avoid pending legal pitfalls. Plus, a report on a new set of state laws that go into effect today. And a behavioral expert looks at the intersection of COVID the pandemic and the nation’s opioid epidemic.

