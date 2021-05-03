Ghost of Everyman Future
Beth tells a ghost story from her childhood that has Danny investigating the parallels between traumatic events and apparitions in hopes to explain who the mysterious figure was backstage. Bruce offers a practical explanation of what our minds do to fill in blanks, but Danny learns about an event at the theater that might offer more answers.
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts
Vincent M. Lancisi Founding Artistic Director
Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co
Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co
Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co