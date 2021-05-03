Ghost of Everyman Future

Beth tells a ghost story from her childhood that has Danny investigating the parallels between traumatic events and apparitions in hopes to explain who the mysterious figure was backstage. Bruce offers a practical explanation of what our minds do to fill in blanks, but Danny learns about an event at the theater that might offer more answers.

Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts

Vincent M. Lancisi Founding Artistic Director

Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co

Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member

Mandy Hall Director of Production

Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co

Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer

Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co

Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co

