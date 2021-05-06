Episode 3: FBI's Ghost Wanted

Everyman Theatre's porter, Shammah Moore, has had more than his fair share of ghostly experiences at the theater and attributes them to a shootout that occurred there back in 1953. Danny and Company unfold the events of that fateful day through anecdotes and revelatory newspaper clippings.

Heard on this episode

Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre

Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co

Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications

Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Arts at Everyman

Tony Nam Resident Acting Co

Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts

Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director

Mandy Hall Director of Production

Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer

Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

