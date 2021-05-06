© 2021 WYPR
Everyman Theatre's Resident Ghost Company

Episode 3: FBI's Ghost Wanted

Published May 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Everyman Theatre's porter, Shammah Moore, has had more than his fair share of ghostly experiences at the theater and attributes them to a shootout that occurred there back in 1953. Danny and Company unfold the events of that fateful day through anecdotes and revelatory newspaper clippings.

Heard on this episode

Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications
Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Arts at Everyman
Tony Nam Resident Acting Co
Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts
Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

This content is produced by Danny Gavigan and distributed by WYPR.

Danny Gavigan
Danny Gavigan is an award-winning stage, screen, and voice actor from Columbia, Maryland. He is a member of the resident acting company at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and has appeared on stages across the country, including La Jolla Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, and Ford's Theater in DC where he won the Helen Hayes award for Best Ensemble in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He has won various film festival awards for his performance on screen in the films Unarmed Man, Last Night, and Rumination, all currently streaming digitally. He has recorded hundreds of audiobook adaptations lending his voice to characters like Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers series and is the narrator of the audiobook Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Baltimore journalist, Alec MacGillis. Danny is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.
