Episode 3: FBI's Ghost Wanted
Everyman Theatre's porter, Shammah Moore, has had more than his fair share of ghostly experiences at the theater and attributes them to a shootout that occurred there back in 1953. Danny and Company unfold the events of that fateful day through anecdotes and revelatory newspaper clippings.
Heard on this episode
Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications
Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Arts at Everyman
Tony Nam Resident Acting Co
Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts
Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
This content is produced by Danny Gavigan and distributed by WYPR.