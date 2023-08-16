© 2023 WYPR
Local Color

Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos

Published August 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos. Photo by Lisa Shifren.
Lisa Shifren
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette T. Ramos of the “Fabulous 14th” District talks about her path to City Council, the highs and lows of civil service and how residents can and should work with the Baltimore City Council to realize goals for their community. Ramos also discusses current events, like the ongoing BGE controversies, and her support for Hampden’s Common Ground Workers.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

