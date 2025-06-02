Three women sue Baltimore schools for enabling sexual abuse by a former special education teacher

Three women are filing lawsuits against Baltimore City Public Schools, alleging it did not prevent a former special education teacher from sexually abusing them while they were students in the 1970s.

The Baltimore-based firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy announced the lawsuits in a press conference Monday, alleging district leaders knew about the abuse decades ago — but decided not to act.

“They failed to investigate, they failed to act, and they failed to protect minors in their care,” said lead attorney Janai Woodhouse. “This abuse was not just known; it was normalized.”

Woodhouse said that while the accused former Calverton Junior High teacher, Alvin Hunt, is still alive, these cases are about holding the system as a whole responsible.

“This institution was grossly negligent and enabled the abuse,” she said. “[Hunt] was witnessed on numerous occasions acting inappropriately with students, and the behavior was condoned. He remained in a classroom. He was allowed to lead after school activities.”

In an emailed statement, city schools’ Media Relations Manager Sherry Christian said Hunt worked as a teacher from 1975 until 2005, and returned as a substitute from 2010 through 2019.

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings and out of respect for the privacy and rights of all individuals involved, especially our students, we are unable to comment further,” the statement read.

The three survivors are seeking justice under the 2023 Child Victims Act, which nullified statute of limitations on when victims could bring suit against for child sexual abuse in Maryland. In April, the General Assembly passed a bill that cuts the amount of money victims can receive after June 1 because of concerns from state leaders that the financial burden of so many payouts could hurt the state budget.

Pamela Coleman, one of the plaintiffs, said Hunt raped her at his home when she was only 14 after offering to give her a ride home. She became pregnant.

“I have a constant reminder, because my daughter is a product of a rape,” Coleman said at the press conference, in tears. “So when I see her, the trauma will never stop, because my daughter is here.”

Coleman said she and her parents told both district and school leaders about the assault. She was forced to transfer to a school specifically for pregnant students. But nothing ever happened to Hunt.

Another plaintiff, Colette Lee, echoed accusations of district inaction. She claims Hunt violated her when she was 13-years-old, when she dropped a friend off to his after school tutoring program.

“He put his hands all over my body, my breasts,” Lee said. “I was able to run out, and I've been running for a long time. I'm tired. I want justice. I want justice for my friends.”

Woodhouse alleges Hunt lured the third survivor, Colette Alston, to his house when she was 13 and attempted to rape her. Hunt kissed her in front of other students and staff at a school sports event, claims Woodhouse. “She reported it and no action was taken,” Woodhouse said. “BCPS did nothing.”

Woodhouse and the survivors present at Monday’s meeting said they hope their cases inspire others to come forward.

Hunt was known by students and faculty at Calverton Junior High School as “one of the four monsters in the schoolhouse, a group of four male teachers who preyed on and sexually abused minors,” she said.

But Hunt was allowed to “quietly retire” after years of abuse, Woodhouse added. “As far as prosecution, we'll leave that to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.”