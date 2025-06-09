WYPR wins 7 first place awards and 7 second place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association

The 2025 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards were presented at the annual Awards Banquet at Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City, Md. Twenty-seven news organizations in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., submitted 326 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2024.

CAPBA is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

First place winners:

Outstanding News Series: WYPR News Team “Key Bridge Collapse”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: Emily Hofstaedter “Heat And Dangerous Conditions Lead To Worker Death”

Outstanding Use of Sound: On The Record – Melissa Gerr, Sheilah Kast, Maureen Harvie “A Visit With Ms. Agvocate USA at Church View Farm”

Outstanding Public Affairs: Midday – Tom Hall, Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes “Midday Special Coverage of Francis Scott Key Bridge”

Best Specialty Coverage: Rachel Baye “Detention Center For Maryland Teens Charged As Adults Overcapacity for Months”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Bri Hatch “Biking For All: Baltimore Teens Gain Self-Reliance, Expand Community Access”

Outstanding Sports Feature: Scott Maucione “Baltimore Ravens Prep to Host NFL Playoff Game”

Second place winners:

Outstanding Use of Sound: Emily Hofstaedter “Watermelon, Cantaloupe: Program Connects Kids With Baltimore’s Arabbing Past”

Outstanding Public Affairs: On The Record – Sheilah Kast, Melissa Gerr, Ashley Sterner “Baltimore’s Continuing Struggle With Transportation”

Best Specialty Reporting: Bri Hatch “Baltimore Leads State in Net-Zero Schools, But Climate Impact Is Ongoing Effort”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: On The Record – Sheilah Kast, Maureen Harvie, Melissa Gerr “Communities Affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse”

Outstanding Serious Feature: John Lee “$40 Million Is On the Table for a Hart-Miller Island Dredging Deal”

Outstanding Light Feature: On The Record – Melissa Gerr, Sheilah Kast, Maureen Harvie “Zoe’s Just Dezzerts Serves Up More Than Sweets”

Outstanding Website: Danyell Irby, Matt Bush, Madison Bristowe

Outstanding News Operation: Danyell Irby, Matt Bush

Additionally, WYPR placed in two categories at the National Headliner Awards:

Radio stations feature and human interest story, all markets

Second Place

“Tubman Marker Incorrect”

John Lee

WYPR Radio

Radio stations newscast, breaking news or continuing coverage, all markets

Third Place

“Lives affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse”

On The Record

WYPR Radio