Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify in Senate hearing Thursday
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify in a Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, a week after turmoil and upheavals rocked the CDC.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify in a Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, a week after turmoil and upheavals rocked the CDC.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate