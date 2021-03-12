Morning Edition

-
The Spanish islands saw a big increase last year of people trying to migrate to Europe by boat. After sheltering many of them in hotels, the authorities have set up camps and stepped up deportations.
My Savior, the new album by Carrie Underwood, is a first for the country music superstar, who pulls from the songbook of her childhood in church.
At StoryCorps, Carmencristina Moreno and Rosemary Selzer share memories of their father, Luis M. Moreno, who composed "beautiful music." Today, though, hearing his songs on the radio is bittersweet.
Clothing companies H&M, Nike and Adidas face boycotts for their refusal to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region.
An NFT is a digital image with one copy. An unnamed artist, who's actor John Cleese, is auctioning his iPad line drawing that resembles the Brooklyn Bridge. He wants more than $69 million for it.
The lautenwerck, an instrument like a lute and a harpsichord, almost went extinct in the 19th century, but forensic musicologists are bringing it back to life.
Millions of people headed outside for recreation during the pandemic, sparking a banner year for many outdoor gear companies. Now, those companies hope to lock in their newly expanded markets.
Poet Raymond Antrobus was born in East London to a Jamaican father and a British mother. He grew up deaf, turning to poetry as a way to navigate between the hearing and non-hearing world.
Resettling a single refugee family requires a huge effort, and after four years of neglect under the Trump administration, rebuilding the system will be difficult.
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan Thursday, in its first provocation of the Biden White House.