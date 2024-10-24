NPR Politics

-
NPR's A Martinez talks to Mark Esper, a Trump-era defense secretary, about how Donald Trump might use the military if he wins the upcoming election. For example to round up and deport migrants.
-
Former President Trump and Vice President Harris take detours from swing states to visit Texas. Beyoncé will perform at a rally focused on abortion rights. Podcaster Joe Rogan will interview Trump.
-
The four-page letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland calls on the department to investigate potential crimes committed by Israeli soldiers and civilians and is a rare instance of public disagreement inside the department.
-
What’s the political debate like in a swing ward -- in a swing town -- in a swing county -- in a swing state? We travel to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.
-
Texas isn't a swing state, but both campaigns will visit on Friday. Beyoncé will perform at a Harris rally focused on abortion rights, while popular podcaster Joe Rogan interviews Trump.
-
Election officials say ballot drop boxes are a secure and accessible way for voters to return mail ballots, but they've also been the subject of numerous attacks from Donald Trump and his allies.
-
Biden visits Arizona on Friday to apologize for the horrors of the federal Indian boarding schools that ran for over 150 years, and also trumpet the administration's policies to help Native American communities.
-
America’s first indigenous Cabinet secretary wins praise for managing a domestic energy boom and work on Native American public safety issues. Would she be part of a Kamala Harris administration?
-
Democrats hope to use the influence of Latina women who back Vice President Harris to win over Latino men who are backing former President Trump.
-
Voters in Colorado's 8th Congressional district and still making up their minds about who should represent them, even if they already have their pick at the top of the ballot.