Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook will fight President Trump to stay in her position
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook intends to file a lawsuit after President Trump said she should be immediately removed from her position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook intends to file a lawsuit after President Trump said she should be immediately removed from her position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate