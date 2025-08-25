2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlantic staff writer Michael Scherer on Laura Loomer's influence on President Trump

By A Martínez
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:03 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with Atlantic staff writer Michael Scherer about Laura Loomer's influence with President Trump and his administration.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.