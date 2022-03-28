What's the story behind Old Bay?
Listener Joanna Reed wanted to know how the crab seasoning, Old Bay, got started and how it became such a Maryland icon. So, food writer Jen Wheeler joins us this episode to tell the story of how a German Jewish immigrant made his way to Baltimore and ended up creating the best thing to ever happen to shellfish. We pay a visit to the inventor’s original spice grinder. And we try to get the McCormick spice company to reveal what’s actually in the secret mix.
In this episode, we hear from:
Food writer Jen Wheeler
Baltimore Museum of Industry Executive Director Anita Kassoff
McCormick Chief Marketing Officer Jill Pratt