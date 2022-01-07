What happens to Baltimore's recycling?

After you set that recycling on your curb, it’s got a long and winding road ahead. This episode, we follow the trail and learn some surprising facts along the way, like: What percent of Baltimoreans actually recycle? How much of what we throw in the bins is in fact recyclable? What do oil prices and geopolitics have to do with the price of recyclables? And can you recycle a bowling ball?

Here's Baltimore's Single Stream Recycling Guide.

And here's a video that shows what happens once recyclables end up at the WM Materials Recovery Facility in Elkridge, Maryland.

Dondre Grey, a heavy equipment operator at Northwest Transfer Station, posing in front of a heap of single-stream recycling (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

A front-end loader shovels recyclables into a compacting pit at Northwest Transfer Station (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)