© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore recycling

  • Programs
    The Daily Dose 1-13-21
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    Baltimore County teachers struggle, at a distance, to help students in crisis. New legislation is proposed to protect tenants and homeowners who are hurt…
  • trash.jpg
    WYPR News
    Baltimore City Recycling To Resume Jan. 19
    Emily Sullivan
    ,
    Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday Baltimore City recycling curbside pickup services will resume next week, ending a six-month suspension first…
  • scottdec15_2.png
    WYPR News
    Scott Asks Residents To Prepare For First Snowfall Of The Season
    Sarah Y. Kim
    ,
    Baltimore may be getting its first major snowfall of the season Wednesday and Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to be prepared.“I want to assure the…
  • hogan_0.png
    Programs
    The Daily Dose 8-28-20
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    Tensions run high at a police reform meeting between lawmakers and law enforcement. Governor Hogan’s call for a swift return to in-person learning catches…