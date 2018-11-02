Stories from The Stoop: Graham Redgrave

When financial affairs have spun out of control, filing bankruptcy is an option, but typically as a last resort. Recent research published as ‘Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society,’ reveals that a growing number of adults 65 and older are choosing bankruptcy as their best option. We ask Professor Deborah Thorne, principal investigator for the Consumer Bankruptcy Project, why that trend is happening. Then we talk with Helene Raynaud, of the non-profit Guidewell Financial Solutions, to learn about ways to avoid monetary crisis and stress.

To read the full paper, "Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society' visit this link.

For more information on Guidewell Financial Solutions, visit this link.