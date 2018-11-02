Stories from The Stoop: Graham Redgrave

Fat-free, fair-trade, or fast food--our feelings about food are complicated and highly influenced by the media’s messages about health and weight. Journalist Virginia Sole-Smith’s book, “The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image, and Guilt in America”, explores the forces that have eroded our relationship with food. She says we’re bombarded from infancy with negative judgments about what we eat.
Virginia Sole-Smith will be in Towson this Sunday at a free event hosted by the Center for Eating Disorders at Sheppard Pratt. Registration details here. And you can check out the podcast she co-hosts, titled, "Comfort Food".
When financial affairs have spun out of control, filing bankruptcy is an option, but typically as a last resort. Recent research published as ‘Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society,’ reveals that a growing number of adults 65 and older are choosing bankruptcy as their best option. We ask Professor Deborah Thorne, principal investigator for the Consumer Bankruptcy Project, why that trend is happening. Then we talk with Helene Raynaud, of the non-profit Guidewell Financial Solutions, to learn about ways to avoid monetary crisis and stress.
To read the full paper, "Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society' visit this link.
For more information on Guidewell Financial Solutions, visit this link.
Harry Houdini is known for grand illusions and death-defying escapes. But what lies behind the curtain of Houdini as a performer? Why were some uses of trickery reviled by the master of magic? The exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Maryland called ‘Inescapable: The Life and Legacy of Harry Houdini’ reveals answers to those questions and more. We hear from Marvin Pinkert, the museum’s executive director and David London, magician, performer and curator of the exhibit. Original airdate 6.20.18.
For information about the Official Houdini Seance on Wed. Oct. 31, visit this link.
For information about the Houdini exhibit, visit this link.