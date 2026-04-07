State officials unveil Baltimore transit development strategy

Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott rode the subway Metro from Rogers Avenue to Charles Center Monday, accompanied by a throng of reporters, security detail and other government officials on the 13-minute commute.

Ahead of that ride, state officials unveiled a roadmap for where and how transit-oriented development , or TOD, could move forward in the Baltimore region .

TOD focuses on building housing, shops and everyday essentials near transit stops so people can move without relying on a car.

Scott, who grew up in northwest Baltimore, pointed out neighborhood landmarks before the train moved underground into downtown.

The state owns 134 acres of land along Metro and Light Rail stops in central Maryland that could be redeveloped into 5,000 homes, which Moore said would generate more than $1 billion in tax revenue for the city and state.

“We are going to control the things that we can,” he said. “That means safer, more reliable and cheaper transit options to get people from where they live to work, school and other opportunities.”

Of the state-owned land, 46 acres are in Baltimore City, 66 acres in Baltimore County and 23 acres in Anne Arundel County, added Maryland Department of Transportation press secretary David Broughton.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Gov. Wes Moore said his administration has identified tracts of state-owned land in the Baltimore region that can be developed into thousands of houses.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said nine acres around the Rogers Avenue station are being prioritized . The state is currently seeking a development partner, with plans to choose one by fall.

From there, the project will move into a master planning phase, including community engagement and development agreements. That process could take two to three years before construction begins, Broughton said.

Cost estimates are not yet available, state officials said, because the final price will depend on the selected development plan.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said new rails that are quieter and more efficient have been on the rail line since January.

Meanwhile, the state is also investing in the system itself. Maryland has spent $400 million on 78 new Hitachi rail cars assembled in Hagerstown. Three are currently in service, with the full fleet expected to be rolled out by 2027.

Maryland Transit Administration Administrator Holly Arnold said the new rail cars are more efficient and designed to keep trains running on time. She added that the agency is also developing a marketing strategy to boost ridership, but did not provide details.