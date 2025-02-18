Every day when the first-period bell rings in middle and high schools across Baltimore, hundreds of students are missing from their seats. They trickle into class, one at a time or by the dozen. Sometimes teachers delay the most essential kernels of their lessons until the stragglers arrive.

The penalty for this tardiness is measured in lost minutes, hours and days of instruction that cascade into academic failures.

As many as 25,000 students rely on a public transit system that makes it nearly impossible for them to get to school on time every day, an investigation by The Baltimore Banner found. The city is the only place in Maryland where access to a car can determine academic success.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Transit nightmare: Thousands of Baltimore kids can’t get to school on time

