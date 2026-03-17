Baltimore’s proposed east-west Red Line may not be light rail after all.

Maryland transportation officials have prepared contingency plans for the long-sought transit line, according to multiple sources familiar with those discussions but not authorized to speak publicly about them, following concerns over locking in federal funding, rising costs and complications with land acquisition in East Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

MTA considers pivoting Red Line to rapid bus service instead of light rail, sources say

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