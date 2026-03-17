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MTA considers pivoting Red Line to rapid bus service instead of light rail, sources say

The Baltimore Banner | By Daniel Zawodny
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
Maryland officials are weighing contingency plans for Baltimore's proposed Red Line light rail, sources say. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland officials are weighing contingency plans for Baltimore's proposed Red Line light rail, sources say.

Baltimore’s proposed east-west Red Line may not be light rail after all.

Maryland transportation officials have prepared contingency plans for the long-sought transit line, according to multiple sources familiar with those discussions but not authorized to speak publicly about them, following concerns over locking in federal funding, rising costs and complications with land acquisition in East Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
MTA considers pivoting Red Line to rapid bus service instead of light rail, sources say

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The Baltimore Banner Public transitBaltimore City transitMTARed LineTransportation
Daniel Zawodny
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