After backlash, Baltimore County Council scraps pension plan linked to future pay raises

The Baltimore County Council unanimously agreed Monday night to repeal a law that tied its members' pensions to the salaries of future county councils.

The council has been criticized for finding a way to give itself a golden parachute, since council salaries are expected to increase.

The pension misfire has been vexing the council for weeks, particularly the three members who are running for the Democratic nomination for county executive , Julian Jones, Pat Young and Izzy Patoka.

Patoka proposed the legislation to sever the connection between the current council members’ salaries and their pensions, which the council approved in 2024.

“We evolve in our thought, and as we gain more information, that’s part of that evolution,” Patoka said before Monday night’s vote.

Critics of the council say members were either well aware, or should have been, about how tying their pensions to future salaries could help them feather their nests.

The council approved an amendment proposed by Young that will leave it up to the county’s Personnel and Salary Advisory Board to recommend changes in council members’ pensions.

“Anything that changes the pension in the new process would also make sure that it wasn’t originating with the council,” Young said.

There are two more chapters ahead.

Council members in 2024 also tucked into a charter amendment about expanding the size of the council, a provision that they would be compensated as though they are full time.

Councilman Jones is proposing changing the charter again to revert council positions to part time. He said the full time designation may cause council salaries to double to $140,000 and that’s too much.

A vote is expected on Jones’s legislation April 6.

The county council later this year will vote on recommendations made by the Personnel and Salary Advisory Board. It’s recommending that council salaries double after the November election, to $140,000 annually. The council chair would make $150,000.