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Baltimore County Council kills legislation that would have banned police officers from wearing masks

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:28 PM EDT
The seal of the Baltimore County Council.
John Lee
/
WYPR
The seal of the Baltimore County Council.

In a rebuke of Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka’s proposal to ban police officers from wearing masks, the Baltimore County Council Monday night rejected the legislation.

When Patoka made a motion to approve the legislation, no other member seconded it, so the bill died without a vote.

Patoka tried to salvage the bill by adding an amendment that would exclude county police officers from having to abide by the legislation. The council rejected that as well.

In a recent appearance before the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police, Patoka said his amendment to exclude county police from the legislation likely was illegal.

Before the council rejected the bill Monday night, Patoka defended the legislation, saying ICE agents wear masks to create fear and terror.

“I just don’t think it’s right,” Patoka said.

At previous meetings, council members have pointed out that the county has no authority over federal agents. At a meeting last week Republican Todd Crandell accused Patoka, a Democrat running for county executive, of pandering for votes.

Crandell told Patoka, “What you’re doing is trying to get headlines for an election year issue that simply does not exist in Baltimore County, because this body cannot oversee or put restrictions on a federal agency. It’s completely outside of our purview.”
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WYPR News WYPR NewsBaltimore County Councilman Izzy PatokaBaltimore County 2026 Election
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee