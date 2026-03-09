Messi’s Baltimore debut draws 72,000 to M&T Bank Stadium

Lionel Messi’s star power filled M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, drawing more than 72,000 fans to watch Inter Miami defeat D.C. United 2–1 in a Major League Soccer match relocated to Baltimore to accommodate demand.

The crowd included families and youth soccer teams who traveled from across the region for a chance to see the World Cup champion play in person.

For many younger fans, it was a rare opportunity after years of watching Messi online and on television.

“That’s the best player of all time,” one teen said during halftime. “You’re going to watch him graze the field.”

The atmosphere shifted each time Messi touched the ball, drawing roars from the sellout crowd. International flags waved in the stands, reflecting the superstar’s global reach.

“Hopefully he gets more and more people excited about soccer here in the U.S.,” said a French woman who attended the match with her Argentinian husband.

The record turnout comes as local leaders push to expand professional soccer in Baltimore.

Baltimore native and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony has partnered with Major League Soccer’s D.C. United pledging $100 million toward a soccer complex in the city.

Plans call for a 7,500-seat stadium at Carroll Park that would host a women’s professional team owned by Anthony and a D.C. United affiliate men’s team. The proposed development would also include a youth academy and housing.

WYPR Reporter Scott Maucione contributed to this report.