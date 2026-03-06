As Opening Day nears, we size up the Orioles, at camp and the WBC

It's time for Midday on Sports. Guest host and WYPR News Director, Matt Bush, notes on his calendar that Opening Day is less than three weeks away, with the Orioles facing the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards on March 26th.

While Baltimoreans are still feeling the winter, the Orioles are warming up for the Major League Baseball season in sunny Sarasota, Florida, where they're playing a series of "Spring" games against National League rivals like the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So how are things looking for 2025's last-place American League team?

Jon Meoli is Orioles columnist with WYPR’s news partner, the Baltimore Banner. He joins Matt on Zoom to break down the O's spring training, and also to talk about the World Baseball Classic, which is now underway.