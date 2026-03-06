2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

As Opening Day nears, we size up the Orioles, at camp and the WBC

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesAmy WaltersRob Sivak
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:22 PM EST
Baltimore Orioles' Shane Baz plays during a spring training baseball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Bradenton. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
/
AP
Baltimore Orioles' Shane Baz plays during a spring training baseball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Bradenton.

It's time for Midday on Sports. Guest host and WYPR News Director, Matt Bush, notes on his calendar that Opening Day is less than three weeks away, with the Orioles facing the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards on March 26th.

While Baltimoreans are still feeling the winter, the Orioles are warming up for the Major League Baseball season in sunny Sarasota, Florida, where they're playing a series of "Spring" games against National League rivals like the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So how are things looking for 2025's last-place American League team?

Jon Meoli is Orioles columnist with WYPR’s news partner, the Baltimore Banner. He joins Matt on Zoom to break down the O's spring training, and also to talk about the World Baseball Classic, which is now underway.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySports
Stay Connected
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
See stories by Matt Bush
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak