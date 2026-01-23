2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ravens hire Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach

The Baltimore Banner | By Jonas Shaffer
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in November 2025. (Kyusung Gong/AP)
Kyusung Gong
/
AP
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in November 2025.

The Ravens have reached a deal to hire Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their next head coach, the team announced on social media, trusting a former Ravens assistant and rising-star play-caller to deliver on the franchise’s Super Bowl ambitions.

Minter, 42, will replace John Harbaugh, who hired him to his Ravens defensive staff almost a decade ago and was fired Jan. 6, after 18 seasons in Baltimore.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in a statement. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Ravens hire Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Baltimore RavensSports
Jonas Shaffer
See stories by Jonas Shaffer
Related Content