Ravens hire Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach

The Ravens have reached a deal to hire Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their next head coach, the team announced on social media, trusting a former Ravens assistant and rising-star play-caller to deliver on the franchise’s Super Bowl ambitions.

Minter, 42, will replace John Harbaugh, who hired him to his Ravens defensive staff almost a decade ago and was fired Jan. 6, after 18 seasons in Baltimore.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in a statement. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.”

