A pioneering podcaster shines a bright spotlight on women's sports

As we approach International Women’s Day this Sunday, and as we observe Women's History Month throughout March, a new program airing on WYPR shines a bright light on women’s sports, past and present.

courtesy She Got Game Media Tandaleya Wilder is the host of the special public radio program She Got Game: A Celebration of Women in Sports. She is also the award-winning creator and host of She Got Game, the long-running podcast series about women's sports.

She Got Game: A Celebration of Women in Sports is set to air (and stream) on WYPR this Sunday, March 8 at 6pm.

The special hour-long program explores the impact of women’s sports on our culture. It captures the voices, interviews, and commentaries that have driven the national conversation about the status of women.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Tandaleya Wilder, the special presents women’s sports as a potent metaphor for issues of equity, leadership and cultural change.

Wilder is also the pioneering creator and host of She Got Game, the nation's first internet radio show — what we now call a podcast — when it debuted in 2002.

Tandaleya Wilder joins Matt on Zoom from Miami.