A pioneering podcaster shines a bright spotlight on women's sports

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesAmy WaltersRob Sivak
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
From left to right, silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States, and bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Japan, jump on the podium to receive their medals after competing in the women's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

As we approach International Women’s Day this Sunday, and as we observe Women's History Month throughout March, a new program airing on WYPR shines a bright light on women’s sports, past and present.

Tandaleya Wilder is an award-winning journalis and the host of the special public radio program, She Got Game: A Celebration of Women in Sports, and Media, which produces a long-running podcast covering women's sports.
Tandaleya Wilder is the host of the special public radio program She Got Game: A Celebration of Women in Sports. She is also the award-winning creator and host of She Got Game, the long-running podcast series about women's sports.

She Got Game: A Celebration of Women in Sports is set to air (and stream) on WYPR this Sunday, March 8 at 6pm.

The special hour-long program explores the impact of women’s sports on our culture. It captures the voices, interviews, and commentaries that have driven the national conversation about the status of women.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Tandaleya Wilder, the special presents women’s sports as a potent metaphor for issues of equity, leadership and cultural change.

Wilder is also the pioneering creator and host of She Got Game, the nation's first internet radio show — what we now call a podcast — when it debuted in 2002.

Tandaleya Wilder joins Matt on Zoom from Miami.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySportsWomen's History MonthWomen AthletesPodcasting
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
