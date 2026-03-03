Frederick County kicks off task force to protect against federal Medicaid cuts

Monday marked the kickoff of Frederick City’s Partners for Accessible Care & Treatment (PACT) task force, aimed at protecting residents from federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

The PACT task force represents a partnership between the city, county and Frederick Health. It was first announced in August of 2025, in response to President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill .

The bill itself was intended to extend the 2017 tax cuts which were due to expire in 2025. This included a reduction to taxes on social security and not taxing overtime hours. Consequently, this was partially paid for through cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater explained that left local jurisdictions with the, “unenviable task of figuring out what the impact of those cost shifts will mean to us and our community.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen joined Frederick leaders on Monday, pointing out that more than 200,000 Marylanders will be impacted by the cuts. He narrowed down those numbers by pointing out nearly 16% of county residents rely on Medicaid.

Congresswoman April McClain Delaney explained 32,000 residents in Maryland's sixth district could lose Medicaid coverage across the next decade.

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor speaking on the PACT task force’s goals.

PACT’s Purpose

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater wants the task force to work on policies to address impacts to local systems. This includes close look at financing and how organizations interact and support each other.

She acknowledged Frederick Health was already under incredible pressure before H.R. 1, but warned the bill could result in further strain. “Patients and their families do not want to see services cut and healthcare providers do not want to be told to stretch further or told to do more with less,” Fitzwater explained. “They’re already doing far more than many of us realize.”

To that end, Fitzwater said the county needs to ensure they take a seat at the table with state and federal partners. PACT’s job will be to use that seat to ensure the needs of residents are clear.

In the following weeks, Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor stated local partners will be invited to help recommend what to do next. Starting in April, the task force itself will meet for six months to begin the work of coordinating and putting recommendations into action.

O’Connor said this was a promise to Frederick residents. “Respond, protect, and strengthen our community when federal policy leaves gaps,” O’Connor said. “By working together, we will ensure Frederick remains a place where families and seniors and neighbors can rely on care and support and stability.”

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Congresswoman April McClain Delaney (left) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (center) speak with Frederick Health CEO Dr. Cheryl Cioffi.

State and Federal Support

Senator Van Hollen applauded Frederick for its PACT task force and encouraged other counties to do the same. He believes his opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill is not a partisan position to take. Instead, he argued the bill is only beautiful if you are already a wealthy billionaire.

Van Hollen pointed out the bill adds $4 trillion to the national debt, even after making cuts to America’s social safety nets in order to offset costs. He argues President Trump is busy focusing on things other than his promises to bring costs down for the average citizen.

The senator went so far as to argue the choice to time the Medicaid cuts until after the upcoming November election was a very cynical decision. “People will not immediately feel the impact of those cuts and so you're absolutely right to be planning ahead,” Van Hollen said.

Congresswoman McClain Delaney said one of the biggest impacts of PACT is going to be its ability to take a boots-on-the-ground approach. With local eyes the task force will be able to ask where the money is needed most to find less costly alternatives, she said.

In the short term, Van Hollen said PACT will work as a stop-gap to stem the tide against the federal cuts. Ultimately, though, he argued the long term solution will be to repeal the ‘big beautiful bill’ altogether.