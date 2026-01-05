Maryland residents in need of healthcare urged to ‘Check box’ on tax return

Maryland officials are reminding residents they can check a box on their annual state income tax return to find out how they can get free or discounted health insurance through the state.

When residents check the box on their returns they agree to share some income information with the Maryland Health Connection.

Shortly after filing their taxes those who check the box will get a letter in the mail explaining their eligibility. They will have 35 days from the date of the letter to sign up for a health plan.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said 19,000 Marylanders have already gotten insurance through the policy.

“This is an incredibly straightforward program,” Lierman said Monday. “Marylanders file their state tax returns. They can check one box to get connected with affordable health insurance options. That's it, one box.”

The program is another way Marylanders can get health insurance outside of open season.

Open season is set to end on Jan. 15.

Those who sign up between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have their plans start on Feb. 1.

Anyone who signed up before Jan. 1 had their new plan start at the new year.

Residents can choose between Carefirst, UnitedHealthCare, Kaiser Permanente and Wellpoint as their insurance carriers.

Marylanders will see ACA premiums go up by an average of 13.4% this year because of the Republican budget plan, which eliminated the ACA premium tax credit.

Insurers claim that they need to increase premium rates because less people will be able to buy coverage without the credits.

About 500,000 Marylanders get their plans from the ACA marketplace.