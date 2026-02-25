2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Healthcare
Lawmakers, advocates push Maryland General Assembly for more mental health funding

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST
Maryland State Senator Katie Fry Hester listens as Governor Moore Testifies for the ENOUGH Act and Housing Bills in the Senate Committee on Education, Energy, and the Environment in Annapolis on March 1, 2024. Maryland GovPics, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Maryland GovPics, CC BY 2.0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Maryland State Senator Katie Fry Hester listens as Governor Moore Testifies for the ENOUGH Act and Housing Bills in the Senate Committee on Education, Energy, and the Environment in Annapolis on March 1, 2024.

State legislators and mental health advocates are pushing the General Assembly for more behavioral health and substance abuse funding for 2027.

The request comes as Governor Wes Moore’s proposed budget cuts some mental health funding and freezes reimbursement rates for providers.

The Behavioral Health System Baltimore and the Mental Health Association of Maryland are asking lawmakers to restore $20 million for school mental health care, an amount that could pay for about 140 behavioral health workers.

They are also proposing a 3% increase for reimbursement rates and a promise to expand behavioral health clinics around Maryland.

“One in five people experience mental illness every year and one in eight have a substance use disorder,” said Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D). “For years, I’ve advocated for our investment in school-based mental health services to ensure young people can access care early, and I remain committed to advancing policy and budget solutions that help people get the care they need, when they need it.”

The budget suggestions come at a time when Maryland is facing uncertainty around mental health care.

The Trump administration has made massive cuts to health-related grants and programs.

Maryland is also facing a behavioral health worker shortfall that could climb as high as 38,000 by 2028.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
Scott Maucione
