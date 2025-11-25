2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

New White House policy could worsen Maryland nurse shortage

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:17 PM EST
File - A nurse works in the laboratory room in El Nuevo San Juan Health Center at the Bronx borough in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. Health care providers — hospitals, doctors' offices, and dentists — added a whopping 300,000 positions in recent months. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
/
FR171643 AP
File - A nurse works in the laboratory room in El Nuevo San Juan Health Center at the Bronx borough in New York, Jan. 11, 2024.

A new Department of Education policy could have devastating effects on nurses in Maryland who are hoping to attain advanced degrees to further their careers.

The policy delists nursing concentrations from the Education Department’s list of professional degrees.

That means federal loans for graduate degrees for nurses will have a lifetime cap at $100,000 or $20,500 a year. These are licenses that allow nurses to study to be practitioners, midwives and other specialized health workers.

The change is sending alarm bells throughout the nursing and healthcare industry as Maryland, and the country, are going through a nursing shortage.

According to the Maryland Hospital Association, the state is in need of about 4,000 nurse practitioners.

The Trump administration claims the caps will help cut the cost of tuition by showing schools that people will not pay as much for tuition.

“Placing a cap on loans will push the remaining graduate nursing programs to reduce their program costs, ensuring that nurses will not be saddled with unmanageable student loan debt,” a DoE release states. “The department solicited feedback from the public and hosted a negotiated rulemaking committee, which included a broad range of higher education stakeholders, to regulate on changes to loan limits included in the Act. The public will have another opportunity to weigh in on this issue as the Department finalizes the rule early next year.”

However, Dr. Lou Bartolo, president of the Maryland Nurses Association, said the loans are for more than just tuition.

“They have their didactic, regular classroom education piece that has to be completed,” Bartolo said. “They also have many hours, hundreds of hours of clinicals that have to be attained as well. And in order to do that, some of them cannot work.”

Many nurses take loans out to pay for housing or living expenses.

Bartolo also noted that there is a shortage of physicians in the country and many nurse practitioners are filling in the gaps.

“Nurse practitioners, they really provide so much care in these rural and underserved areas of our state,” Bartolo said.
Tags
WYPR News Nurseshealthcare workersMaryland HealthcareTrump administration
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content