-
The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill to create an office to end homelessness and create a permanently funded housing voucher program. Currently,…
-
The House voted Tuesday to pass a bill barring landlords and anyone selling a home from discriminating against a prospective tenant or buyer based on…
-
Baltimore County has gotten the green light from the federal government to require most landlords to accept housing vouchers, also called section 8.…
-
Baltimore County will prohibit landlords from rejecting would-be tenants because they use housing vouchers, also known as section 8. The Baltimore County…
-
It was standing room only in the Baltimore County Council Chambers Tuesday afternoon, as the council heard from both sides of the controversial issue of…
-
Housing vouchers, also known as section 8: are they a helping hand for people in need or do they threaten neighborhoods? The Baltimore County Council has…
-
The fate of a controversial proposal to ban landlords in Baltimore County from rejecting someone because they are using a housing voucher, commonly called…
-
Controversial legislation that would ban landlords in Baltimore County from rejecting someone because they are using a housing voucher, commonly called…
-
Now that taxes are going up in Baltimore County, the pressure is on County Executive Johnny Olszewski to show people they are getting their money’s worth.…