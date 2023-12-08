© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Program helps moderate income earners own homes in Central Maryland

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
Gabriel Cannon has an interest-free mortgage which he earned after participating in Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 5  — Habitat for Humanity 1.jpg
Gabriel Cannon has an interest-free mortgage which he earned after participating in Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Gabriel Cannon cuts the ribbon to his new home. His mother, Lucy Cannon, assists. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 5  — Habitat for Humanity 5.jpg
Gabriel Cannon cuts the ribbon to his new home. His mother, Lucy Cannon, assists.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Cannon receives congratulatory remarks from Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake staff. Habitat homebuyers play a hands-on role in the homeownership process, beginning with the sweat equity hours they perform, which includes working alongside volunteers and the HabiCorps Workforce Development team to help build and renovate the places they will call home and working in the local Habitat ReStores. Photo by Tracey Brown/@papercamera on Instagram
3 of 5  — Habitat-for-Humanity-3.png
Cannon receives congratulatory remarks from Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake staff. Habitat homebuyers play a hands-on role in the homeownership process, beginning with the sweat equity hours they perform, which includes working alongside volunteers and the HabiCorps Workforce Development team to help build and renovate the places they will call home and working in the local Habitat ReStores.
Tracey Brown / @papercamera on Instagram
Mike Posko, CEO Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, said 2023 has been a record-breaking year. "We've built 800 homes in Central Maryland this year, the highest in our 40-year history." Photo by Tracey Brown/@papercamera on Instagram
4 of 5  — Habitat-for-Humanity-2.png
Mike Posko, CEO Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, said 2023 has been a record-breaking year. "We've built 800 homes in Central Maryland this year, the highest in our 40-year history."
Tracey Brown / @papercamera on Instagram
Cannon said he hopes to bring family together in his new home. Photo by Tracey Brown/@papercamera on Instagram
5 of 5  — Habitat-for-Humanity-4.png
Cannon said he hopes to bring family together in his new home.
Tracey Brown / @papercamera on Instagram

Gabriel Cannon cut a ribbon in front of his new townhouse in the Woodburn-McCabe neighborhood amid cheers from family, friends and Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. The first-time homebuyer, who works for the city as a maintenance technician, said he couldn't afford to buy a house in the traditional way.

So, he volunteered with Habitat, completed financial literacy courses and will now have an interest free mortgage. Another benefit is that mortgage payments never exceed 30% of a homebuyer's annual income. For Cannon, owning a home seemed out of reach. His past challenges included homelessness and incarceration.

“I’m not the drowning man,” Cannon said to the supportive crowd. “I'm looking forward to being a productive member of this community. I already called 311 to cut that grass over there, and they cut it.”

Now his next dream is to bring family together. Originally from Norfolk, his mother Lucy Cannon, came to town for the home dedication ceremony. “I’m so proud of him,” she said. “To see this day means more than ever. We didn’t have much when he was growing up. Today all I have is smiles.”

Cannon will also now have instant equity.

“The banks told us when we finished the homes, they'd probably appraise for $100,000. We've done over 20 homes, the houses are appraising for well over $175,000,” said Mike Posko, chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. “We are serious about extending homeownership to low and moderate-income families.”

In 2023, the organization built 800 homes in Central Maryland. According to Posko, that’s the highest number of affordable homes, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake has constructed in its 40-year history.
Tags
WYPR News HousingMarylandcommunityHousing ReliefAffordable housing
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More