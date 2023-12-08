Program helps moderate income earners own homes in Central Maryland

Gabriel Cannon cut a ribbon in front of his new townhouse in the Woodburn-McCabe neighborhood amid cheers from family, friends and Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. The first-time homebuyer, who works for the city as a maintenance technician, said he couldn't afford to buy a house in the traditional way.

So, he volunteered with Habitat, completed financial literacy courses and will now have an interest free mortgage. Another benefit is that mortgage payments never exceed 30% of a homebuyer's annual income. For Cannon, owning a home seemed out of reach. His past challenges included homelessness and incarceration.

“I’m not the drowning man,” Cannon said to the supportive crowd. “I'm looking forward to being a productive member of this community. I already called 311 to cut that grass over there, and they cut it.”

Now his next dream is to bring family together. Originally from Norfolk, his mother Lucy Cannon, came to town for the home dedication ceremony. “I’m so proud of him,” she said. “To see this day means more than ever. We didn’t have much when he was growing up. Today all I have is smiles.”

Cannon will also now have instant equity.

“The banks told us when we finished the homes, they'd probably appraise for $100,000. We've done over 20 homes, the houses are appraising for well over $175,000,” said Mike Posko, chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. “We are serious about extending homeownership to low and moderate-income families.”

In 2023, the organization built 800 homes in Central Maryland. According to Posko, that’s the highest number of affordable homes, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake has constructed in its 40-year history.