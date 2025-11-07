Maryland launches more assistance programs as government shutdown continues

On day 38 of the federal government shutdown — the longest ever recorded — Gov. Wes Moore announced another round of state assistance for federal workers and low-income Marylanders.

Days after the shutdown began, Maryland launched a loan program for essential federal workers who are not eligible for unemployment insurance but are working without a paycheck.

More than 2,200 Marylanders have applied for the $700 no-interest loan, and Friday, the governor announced federal workers can apply for a second one — both loans must be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends.

Furloughed federal employees are eligible to apply for unemployment insurance, and Maryland senior administrative officials say the state has seen over 5,000 claims filed since Oct. 1 when the shutdown began.

Additionally, federal workers who have been riding the MARC and Commuter Bus for free can now ride local buses, the light rail, the metro subway and mobility/paratransit services at no charge.

Federal employees must request a monthly pass through the Maryland Transit Authority and it will be loaded onto their CharmPass account.

The government shutdown has also resulted in no federal funding for the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides energy assistance to 13,000 Maryland households.

Moore announced the state will use $10 million from its Strategic Energy Investment Fund to cover the federal portion of the program.

Electric and gas providers cannot legally cut off furloughed federal employees’ utility services due to unpaid bills, and BGE, Pepco and Delmarva Power have all announced bill payment support options.

The latest wave of support adds on to Moore’s announcement of $10 million for food banks and pantries and $62 million to cover half of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Marylanders during November.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the Trump administration must restore full funding for SNAP benefits by Friday, which the federal government swiftly appealed.

Maryland senior administrative officials say the state remains committed to issuing 50 percent of SNAP benefits by Nov. 11 as the court case continues.