Rep. Mfume: How Dems' election wins might help end the shutdown

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Democratic election victors on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025: (L-R) Virginia's Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, in Richmond, Va.; New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, in New York City, and New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill in East Brunswick, N.J.
AP
Tom's next guest is Democratic Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who represents Baltimore City and the 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives…

Congressman Kweisi Mfume is a Democrat who has represented Baltimore City and Maryland's 7th District in the US Congress from 1987 to 1996, and again since 2020.
Congressman Kweisi Mfume is a Democrat who has represented Baltimore City and Maryland's 7th District in the US Congress from 1987 to 1996, and again since 2020.

...which is where, alongside the US Senate, gridlock over funding the federal government has reached a new record. At 36 days, the shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history. 

But after Tuesday's sweeping Democratic ballot victories — in New York's mayoral election, Virginia's and New Jersey's governor races and even California's Prop. 50 redistricting initiative — the political landscape appears to have shifted in Democrats' favor. Will that be enough to spur bipartisan discussions underway to end the government shutdown?

Congressman Mfume joins us on Zoom…

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the broadcast.)

