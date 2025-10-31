2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Maryland Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth on urging the President to fund SNAP as shutdown gridlock continues

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Annapolis, Md. Elfreth is running in the Democratic primary for Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Brian Witte
/
AP
In this file photo from March 2024, then-State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, now Maryland's District 3 Representative, speaks at a news conference in Annapolis.

As the latest government shutdown enters day 31, Maryland's Rep. Sarah Elfreth joins Midday to discuss the latest on negotiations and the urgent need of funding for SNAP benefits.

On Saturday, the effects of the shutdown are likely to be felt more sharply as federal SNAP benefits end for 42 million Americans, including 680,000 Marylanders.

Following our conversation with Elfreth, Gov. Wes Moore gave a press conference announcing an executive order that declared a state of emergency in Maryland, and a plan to temporarily address the termination of SNAP benefits.

Moore said the state would not cover funding for the SNAP program in lieu of the federal government while the government is shut down, but he did issue an executive order allowing the state to use $10 million dollars from the Fiscal Responsibility Fund to provide money to food banks, food pantries, and other non-profits across the state which address food insecurity.

In past shutdowns, the SNAP program has continued for needy families and seniors without interruption.

WYPR’s Sarah Petrowich is covering this story as more details about Moore's executive order are released.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
