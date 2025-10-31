Maryland Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth on urging the President to fund SNAP as shutdown gridlock continues

As the latest government shutdown enters day 31, Maryland's Rep. Sarah Elfreth joins Midday to discuss the latest on negotiations and the urgent need of funding for SNAP benefits.

On Saturday, the effects of the shutdown are likely to be felt more sharply as federal SNAP benefits end for 42 million Americans, including 680,000 Marylanders.

Following our conversation with Elfreth, Gov. Wes Moore gave a press conference announcing an executive order that declared a state of emergency in Maryland, and a plan to temporarily address the termination of SNAP benefits.

Moore said the state would not cover funding for the SNAP program in lieu of the federal government while the government is shut down, but he did issue an executive order allowing the state to use $10 million dollars from the Fiscal Responsibility Fund to provide money to food banks, food pantries, and other non-profits across the state which address food insecurity.

In past shutdowns, the SNAP program has continued for needy families and seniors without interruption.

WYPR’s Sarah Petrowich is covering this story as more details about Moore's executive order are released.

