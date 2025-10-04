Pressure brews as Starbucks workers picket in Baltimore

Starbucks Workers United baristas say they’ve spent more than a year at the bargaining table pushing for higher wages and predictable schedules.

On Friday, they along with supporters— including from other unions and political groups— rallied outside of a recently closed Starbucks in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Union leaders said the fight is about fairness, dignity and respect for the people who keep the business running.

They pointed to the company’s CEO Brian Niccol who earns more than $100 million. According to the AFL-CIO’s Executive Paywatch report, the compensation gap is the widest among the nation’s 500 largest public companies.

Even as tensions grind, a Starbucks spokesperson said the coffee giant is making major investments in its workforce to keep employees satisfied.

They include $500 million to put more partners in stores, 8 weeks of parental leave, and other benefits that add up to about $30 an hour.

"Our ‘Back to Starbucks’ investments are helping us keep turnover at record lows," she said in a statement. "We’re ready for the union to return to the table to finalize a reasonable contract."

Wambui Kamau/WYPR Students from City College High School picked up picket signs and joined in the rally

In addition to drivers honking as they passed by the corner of Preston and Charles Streets, Starbucks workers drew support from an unexpected crowd.

High school students from City College, hanging around after school, joined in eagerly, waving picket signs and echoing chants.

The students have temporarily relocated to the University of Baltimore while their campus— the third oldest in the nation —- undergoes major renovations.

Courtney Jenkins, president of the Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO, said young people are more aware than many adults give them credit for.

“Oftentimes we think the youth may not know what's going on, but the youth of Baltimore City are acutely aware of what's going on,” said Jenkins. “Many of their friends and their families are working people. They have a deep connection to this, because it’s a working class city. ”

He added that a fair contract would include predictable schedules and higher wages for baristas.

In solidarity, Annelise Stepp, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, amped supporters as she led chants on a bullhorn.

“I believe in showing up for these and being able to stand here united, despite our differences,” she said.

The rally is one of 35 in cities across America as union members pressure Starbucks to share more of the value they say they help create.

