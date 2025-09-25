Worth a shot: Baltimore County offers free flu clinics to boost vaccination rates

With flu season underway, Baltimore County health officials are hoping more residents roll up their sleeves.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, only 32% of the state’s population got vaccinated against the flu last year.

More than 4,600 people were hospitalized statewide, with millions more visiting emergency departments and urgent care centers due to influenza-like illnesses.

Courtesy of the Maryland Department of Health

Dr. Lucy Wilson, Baltimore County’s health officer, said the county is offering free clinics to keep residents healthy.

Insurance will not be required at any of the sites .

Despite growing skepticism around vaccines, Wilson said the clinics aren’t a reaction to current political debates.

“We’re aware that there’s a lot of discussion about vaccines and health insurance right now, but actually we do this every year,” said Wilson. “We have free flu clinics because the influenza vaccine is so important. We want to keep people out of the clinics, out of emergency departments and from being hospitalized. So we always promote the free flu clinics to help with that.”

Flu vaccines are recommended annually for everyone six months and older. State data also shows that 85 adults and 4 children died during last year’s flu season. Health officials say influenza is a preventable illness. Along with vaccination, they recommend infection control practices such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings.

“It’s important to remember with influenza that while you may have a mild illness, you may be able to pass it to somebody else who’s more vulnerable and who could get very sick,” said Wilson.