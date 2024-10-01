In photos: Longshoremen picket Port of Baltimore on first day of strike

Workers with the International Longshoremen’s Association picketed at the entrances of the Dundalk Marine Terminal as they launched their strike, on Tuesday. Clad in neon green safety vests, they held signs that read, “No work without a fair contract.”

The workers are demanding a 77% pay increase over six years. In response, the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents shipping companies, countered on Monday, with an offer of 50% raises over the same period. The Alliance is also urging workers to continue under the current contract until an agreement is reached.

The longshoremen assert that they wouldn’t be picketing if it weren’t necessary. They said they are hoping for a swift resolution after losing work following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

Local politicians are also weighing in. Former Governor Larry Hogan, endorsed by ILA 333 and 1429, stopped by the picket line to show support.

“The work of the longshoremen at the Port of Baltimore is critical to the supply chain of our entire nation,” said Hogan. “After what they went through during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the port open and in the aftermath of the Key Bridge collapse, it’s important these hard working men and women know how much we value everything they do. I encourage both sides to come to the table so folks can get back to work quickly and we can keep the country moving.”

Speaking Tuesday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore expressed hopes for a quick resolution and stood firmly with the workers.

“When we had a massive and deadly tragedy that took place six months ago with the Key Bridge collapse, every single day we were standing with our ILA members, making sure they and their families were taken care of,” Moore said. “These are important parts of our community and our society. So we hope that these negotiations move quickly.”