Baltimore County parents will get weekly grade and attendance reports as BCPS fights chronic absenteeism

Baltimore County School Superintendent Myriam Rogers said they will be ready when more than 110,000 students return to classrooms on Monday.

The superintendent talked teachers, cellphones and attendance at a news conference Tuesday.

Rogers said new this year will be weekly reports of attendance and grades that will be sent home.

She said they are in the third year of an effort to increase the number of students who are showing up for class.

Rogers said, “120 of our schools further reduced chronic absenteeism this past year.”

According to data from BCPS, more than 25 percent of its students were chronically absent during the previous school year. Chronically absent is defined as missing more than 10 percent of the 180 school days.

The attendance and grade reports will go out each Friday. The attendance report will be sent via Focus. The grade summary will be sent via Schoology .

Rogers said the schools are nearly 100 percent staffed with fewer than 50 vacancies in the county’s 176 schools.

Rogers said, “130 of our schools have no vacancies. And 97 percent of the schools with vacancies have two or fewer openings.”

Rogers said BCPS has hired more than 500 new teachers.

When it comes to personal devices, Rogers said, “We are not fans of smart watches.”

Research shows they can be distracting and a way around cell phone bans.

Speaking of that, elementary school students are not allowed to use cell phones. No students are allowed to use them in class.

And Rogers admonished parents to not call their children in school.

Rogers said, “I have as a former principal picked up the phone from several students that their phone was ringing. They said it’s their parent. It’s really their parent.”