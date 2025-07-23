Baltimore County teachers not getting promised pay raise under new deal

The head of Baltimore County’s teachers union said she is extremely disappointed by a tentative agreement reached with the school system to increase teacher pay.

The Baltimore County Public Schools sent teachers details of the deal Wednesday, a day before the union, the Teachers Association of Baltimore County was going to present it to its members.

Under the proposed agreement, teachers will get a 1 percent cost of living increase on September 20. Then in January, teachers will get a raise that TABCO president Ciindy Sexton said will average 3 percent. Teachers had been promised a 5 percent raise beginning this month.

Sexton said after 18 hours of negotiations over two days it was the best deal they could get. Sexton said the union will lay out the deal to teachers on Thursday.

“I’m sure there’s going to be anger because there is anger that our contract wasn’t followed,” Sexton said.

Teachers need to ratify the agreement.

The school system said it had to back away from the 5 percent raise promise because of what it called an extraordinarily challenging fiscal climate.

In its letter, BCPS said it did not get federal, state and local money that it had been expecting, which meant “that we would need to approach the budget differently.”

Reporting by the Baltimore Banner showed that the school board approved three years of pay raises without a clear way to pay for them.

Calls to BCPS were not returned.

Sexton said the initial offer from BCPS was for a 1.5 percent pay increase so teachers putting the pressure on officials through protests and letter-writing campaigns paid off.

Sexton said, “We want them to continue that advocacy as time goes on because I’m sure these are not the only battles that we’re going to have.”