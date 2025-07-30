Baltimore County teachers ok contract

Baltimore County teachers ratified a contract with the school administration, but most of those who voted made it clear they are not happy about it.

According to the teachers union, there were 2,917 votes in favor of the contract, and 563 votes against.

Teachers will get an average pay increase of 3% beginning in January.

They had been promised a 5% raise starting earlier this month but school officials said they did not have the money to pay for it.

It is the second year of a three year contract.

Cindy Sexton, the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said 84% of the teachers who took part in the vote checked a box that said they are frustrated and angry about not getting the pay raise they were promised, and are ready to take further action.

“They knew that we’re not done with year three of our contract,” Sexton said.

Under the agreement, teachers will also get a 1% cost of living bump in September.

The school system said it had to back away from the 5 percent raise promise because of what it called an extraordinarily challenging fiscal climate.

In a letter sent to teachers earlier this month, BCPS said it did not get federal, state and local money that it had been expecting, which meant “that we would need to approach the budget differently.”