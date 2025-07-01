Maryland partially lifts moratorium on new mental health providers

The Maryland Department of Health said Monday it will lift its freeze on new behavioral health provider enrollments for certain rural and underserved jurisdictions, but keep the ban in effect for other areas.

Effective July 1, the department will allow new enrollments for psychiatric rehabilitation programs, partial hospital programs and intensive outpatient programs in fourteen counties.

However, the pause will be extended in Maryland’s nine most populous counties and Baltimore City.

"Our goal is to ensure quality care for all Marylanders. This action is important progress in meeting that goal, as it helps us prioritize access to vital services in our rural and underserved communities,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “Now, we are able to shift our focus to other jurisdictions in our effort to improve the patient experience while also mitigating Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse across Maryland."

According to the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, certain mental health provider licenses increased by 67% over the last four years.

The Baltimore Banner, in conjunction with The New York Times, recently investigated one of the providers of concern.

PHA Healthcare, a government-funded addiction treatment program, was found to have 13 deaths linked to it.

The report states that the program did little to help people seeking care.

In May, MDH proposed a new set of regulations for the behavioral health system that it says will reduce fraud and waste.

“This action marks a significant step in combating fraud and ensuring quality health care for all Marylanders,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “As a regulator and state behavioral health authority, we take our responsibility to provide behavioral health care seriously. Maryland individuals and families deserve high-quality health care services they can trust.”

The regulations create staffing requirements for some facilities, establish new procedures for licensing and strengthen disciplinary measures MDH can use when organizations fail to meet requirements.